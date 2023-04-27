Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Renowned communication expert and media strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has weighed in on the ongoing arrest of cult pastors led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church and Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

Pastor Ezekiel and Mackenzie are already in police custody for running cult-like churches, where they urged their supporters to even starve to death to see Jesus Christ.

Commenting on social media on Thursday after Pastor Ezekiel was arrested, Pauline wondered why First Lady Rachael Ruto is forcing State House employees to fast every Wednesday.

According to Pauline, Rachael Ruto ordered all employees to fast every Wednesday and many go without food on that day.

“I will ask again, why are staff members forced to fast on Wednesday in State House?” Pauline wrote.

Now Kenyans are asking the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe Rachael Ruto since she is using Paul Mackenzie‘s ideology of telling his followers to fast to death to see Jesus Christ.

Pastor Mackenzie is already in police custody for killing hundreds of his followers in the name of fasting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.