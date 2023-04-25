Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – A major search is underway in the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi, where dozens of corpses were exhumed over the weekend and starving followers of controversial preacher Paul Mackenize rescued.

Police began combing the forest last week after receiving tipoffs from human rights activists and local people about the cult’s activities.

Mackenzie has been telling his followers to fast until they die in order to gain immediate access to paradise and meet Jesus.

The search for survivors as well as the exhumation of bodies buried in shallow graves in the forest is ongoing.

The case that is now termed the Shakahola Massacre has seen a total of 39 bodies exhumed, with some of them found buried in a mass grave.

Below are videos of some of the cult’s followers being rescued.

