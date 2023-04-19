Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A physical fight broke out between a student and substitute teacher at Rocky Mount High School on Monday, April 17.

A video of a teacher beating up a student recently went viral across social media platforms, amassing millions of views.

In the video, the student and the teacher are seen arguing over a phone, with the student trying to grab the phone from the teacher.

The student is then heard telling the teacher: “Why does the rules not apply to everybody else. That’s my phone.”

The teacher responds by saying: “It does apply to everybody.”

The student, who has not been identified, then attempts to grab the device from the teacher’s hand.

The teacher then says: “don’t touch me.”

The student is seen lifting her hand to hit the teacher and the teacher hits back.

Both then get into a physical fight with them taking swings at each other.

During the fight, the teacher’s dress rides up, putting her bare bum on display while other students watch.

At the end of the viral video, the Rocky Mount teacher can be seen on top of the student.

“Get off me,” the student is heard screaming at the teacher.

The teacher is also heard telling her students to get a teacher.

The teacher has been identified as Xaviera Steele.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the video has led to a debate over whether the student deserved to be abused by her teacher.

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that would enforce stricter penalties for assaults on school workers.

The legislation, HB534, is currently working its way through the legislature and could classify certain assaults as felonies for repeat offenders.

Watch the video of the fight below.

Shocking video shows student and teacher fighting over phone in Rocky Mount High School. pic.twitter.com/Y459o94G9Q — Story Lover (@SMStalker) April 19, 2023