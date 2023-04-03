Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – The Police have debunked an alleged invasion of aliens.

Spokesperson of the police command, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement on Monday, April 3, 2023, described a viral video depicting aliens invading as untrue and a mischievous attempt to disrupt the relative peace in the state.

“The attention of the State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds in social media depicting the invasion by some unknown creatures (aliens),” the statement read.

“The command wishes to categorically state that the content of the viral video is in its entirety fake and an attempt to disrupt the relative peace enjoyed by the good people of the state by some mischievous element.

“As such, members of the general public are hereby urged not to panic and disregard the fake video and its malicious content.”

Watch the video below