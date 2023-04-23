Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 23, 2023 – The political rivalry between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is far from over.

This is after Kibwana exposed Kalonzo badly, revealing the charm that he uses on the Kamba community to remain relevant politically.

In a statement, Kibwana, who is known to attack the former vice president over their interest in the Ukambani region, sensationally claimed that Kalonzo uses witchcraft to control the Kamba community.

He further said that the Wiper Party leader uses witchcraft to protect himself, his family, and his property.

He asked the church to pray for Musyoka, adding that he has enslaved the Kamba community for decades.

“Unknowingly, Kalonzo Musyoka has let the cat out of the bag. He has told Kenya he combines witchcraft (not African Traditional Religion) and Christianity to protect himself, his family, and his property.”

“This is how he enslaved the Akamba. Now they should know. The church must pray for him,” Kibwana said in a Facebook post.

He was responding to a video in which Kalonzo was captured saying he uses witchcraft to protect the Wiper Party grip in Ukambani and his property.

In the video, Musyoka was heard saying that his Yatta farm is guarded by angels and Kenyans, adding that whoever goes to steal there will never get out but will instead become a slave looking after cows and sheep.

“Ukifika Yatta, kwanza hutarudi na mara ya pili wewe utakuwa ukizunguka hapo kazi yako ni kulisha ngombe na mbuzi… (When you get to Yatta, first you will not come back and the second time you will be going around there, your job is to feed cows and goats…)” Kalonzo said.

