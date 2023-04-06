Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 April 2023 – A Tiktoker named Paul went live and made shocking allegations about DJ Brownskin’s troubled marriage with his late wife Sharon Njeri.

Brownskin was reportedly infected with the deadly virus after sleeping with one of Sharon’s friends.

A lady called Angie, a close friend of Sharon, is alleged to have infected Brownskin.

Sharon was also cheating on DJ Brownskin and may have infected other men and ladies, since she was allegedly bisexual.

Sharon found out that she was positive after she fell pregnant.

That’s when she fell into depression.

According to the Tiktoker who claims to know Sharon and Brownskin well, it is a long chain.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.