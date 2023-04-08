Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Kikuyu MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah has admitted that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has the power to end tensions in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with United Kingdom’s (UK) High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, at his office in Parliament buildings, Kimani noted that Raila holds all the cards ahead of his bipartisan talks with President William Ruto’s government.

According to Ichung’wah, Raila could order his protesters to protest peacefully and they would listen to his call.

“If Raila told his supporters to hold peaceful demos, if he said nobody will loot or destroy property, they will not. So, he has the power to end the tensions,” Ichung’wah stated.

He further blamed the chaotic demonstrations on Raila, adding that he was responsible for peace or chaotic demonstrations.

“I hope our friends will see the reason to have an election panel that will pick commissioners. Commissioners picked by political parties or politicians will always have their allegiance to whoever picked them,” Ichung’wah added, highlighting that the selection of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners should be conducted constitutionally.

The MP, one of Raila’s fiercest critics, also underlined that talks between the government and the opposition should centre on election reforms rather than offering seats to election losers.

