Friday, April 7, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza was left with an egg on the face after one of its affiliate parties declared support for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday, The Service Party (TSP) Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, abandoned the Kenya Kwanza hardline position and declared his full support for constitutional reforms raised by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

According to Kiunjuri, there is a need to change the Constitution to bring everybody on board, even if it is through the ‘handshake’ through the bipartisan talks as Baba is demanding.

He argued that the move will bring inclusivity between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, sort out issues of representation, and historical injustices, and ensure all those left out are included in the bipartisan talks.

Kiunjuri now wants the soon-to-be-formed bipartisan parliamentary committee to not only address grievances raised by Azimio leader Raila Odinga but also expand its mandate to review the Constitution.

He has called for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the course among them church leaders, business people, and the common mwananchi in addition to the Members of Parliament.

He said he will be at the forefront in pushing for the constitutional reviews adding that it does not matter whether he will remain alone on the course but would soldier on even if some people will hate and try to fight him.

Kiunjuri pointed out that those who did not vote were the majority meaning about 14.8 million Kenyans did not want President Ruto and thus their grievances should be considered.

He asked top leaders not to brag that they have Kenyans on their side since both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza enjoy half-followers in the country.

