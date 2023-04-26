Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Detectives have grilled Kilifi-based televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odiero over his doctrine and church operations.

Pastor Ezekiel, who runs a church in Mavueni dubbed New Life Prayer Centre International Church, was summoned by DCI officers after it emerged that he might be secretly dumping bodies in a nearby morgue.

The morgue is located a few meters from his church.

Word has it that sick people who go to Ezekiel’s church to seek healing die while waiting for his appointment.

Some of the patients camp in the church praying after being given ‘holy water’ and end up dying after refusing to take medicine.

A whistleblower recently alleged that the bodies are secretly dumped in the nearby morgue.

Detectives also visited the morgue and interrogated the management on critical issues.

The management responded to police queries on the number of dead bodies the morgue collected from Pastor Ezekiel’s church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.