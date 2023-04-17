Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has also weighed in on the ongoing tiff between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga regarding the truce that saw Baba call off his weekly demonstrations to engage with the government.

Speaking in Machakos County yesterday, Wavinya ruled out any handshake between Ruto and Raila.

She noted that the handshake is bad for the country and urged Raila to remain in Opposition as Ruto governs.

“There should be no handshake between the government and the opposition.”

“We need a government that has checks and balances, a vibrant opposition will be able to hold the government accountable,” she explained why she was opposed to a handshake.

While the Opposition has insisted that it is not interested in the handshake, the government side claimed that Raila was angling for a nusu mkate government; something they claimed will not happen.

