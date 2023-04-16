Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 16, 2023 – A cash crunch is being felt all over, especially in the counties, after it emerged that the devolved units have not received any money from the National Government for over 4 months.

Addressing the press on Friday, Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru threatened a total shutdown of counties if President William Ruto will not act.

Flanked by governors from Central Kenya, Waiguru appealed to the government of President William Ruto to release funds amounting to Ksh.125.8 billion owed to the devolved units for January, February, March, and April 2023.

She noted that the 47 counties are owed Ksh.31.45 billion for January, Ksh.31.45 billion for February, Ksh.29.6 billion for March, and Ksh.33.3 billion for April allocation.

The delayed disbursement of funds, she said, has severely affected the functionality of the counties since 2013, and continues to put a strain on their operations.

She noted that delayed funding has led to non-compliance with the timely payment of salaries and statutory deductions, issuance of agency notices by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), penalties for late payment of taxes, and accumulation of pending bills.

According to Waiguru, who is also the Kirinyaga Governor, the delayed settlement of suppliers and contractors has exposed counties to litigation, adding that lack of timely funding has negatively impacted service delivery to Kenyans as county employees are demoralized.

“It also derails implementation of development projects, leads to under absorption of budgets thus affecting counties’ plans for the ensuing financial year and hampers counties’ response measures towards emergencies such as floods, drought as well,” said the CoG Chair.

She warned that further delay in the disbursement of the funds may bring operations in the counties to a halt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST