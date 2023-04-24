Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the immediate shutdown of religious institutions over cultism contrary to his earlier belief that no one should be allowed to regulate the church.

This is after the controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie literally forced his followers to fast to death in their hundreds in Kilifi.

Speaking during the Prison Officers Pass Out Parade, Ruto declared Pastor Mackenzie a terrorist for ordering Kenyans to do acts contrary to the tenets of the Constitution.

He also called on authorities to shut down such religious institutions which were working against the interest of the people.

“Those religious institutions should be closed down because they are working against the collective interest of the people of Kenya. Those responsible should be prosecuted.”

“People like Mackenzie and all other terrorists and criminals do not belong to any religion, they belong to jail and that is where they should be,” added Ruto.

Ruto’s order comes even as his wife, Mama Rachel, is reportedly running a cult-like church at State House where she forces people, irrespective of their religion and beliefs, to fast every Wednesday.

It now remains to be seen if he will start with the church at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST