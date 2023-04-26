Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Journalists were treated to a rude shock after they were barred from accessing Shakahola farm, the homestead of Pastor Paul Mackenzie where an exhumation operation is currently going on.

This comes just a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki toured the area.

Kindiki declared the entire 800-acre parcel of land that is part of the Shakahola forest a disturbed area and an operation zone.

At least 90 bodies have been exhumed from mass graves in the Malindi land, exposing security chiefs with the deaths likely to surpass 100 people.

It is puzzling why the media has been left out of the operation that they have covered for close to a week.

Kenyans are already yearning for answers as to what President William Ruto’s government was protecting to the extent that it had to chase away journalists from cult leader Mackenzie’s home.

Yesterday, Kindiki indicated what happened at Mackenzie’s church was “a tip of the iceberg”.

“The government admits this should not have happened. We have opened a formal inquiry on another religious organization based in Kilifi County. We are getting leads that perhaps what was being done at Mackenzie’s was just the tip of the iceberg. The net has been cast wider to all other associates and collaborators of Mackenzie’s evil,” Kindiki stated.

He said it was possible for the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to prefer terrorism charges to the controversial pastor and his accomplices.

