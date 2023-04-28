Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 28, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has cast serious doubts on the capability of President William Ruto’s government to end banditry and cattle rustling in the North Rift region.

This is after bandits appear to be way ahead of the police and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who are trying to flush them out of the region.

While appearing before the Senate, Kindiki appeared to be unsure of when the government would completely end banditry and cattle rustling.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will defeat bandits. I do not know how long it will take but we will defeat them,” he vowed.

At the same time, Kindiki revealed how bandits caught security officers off-guard during an operation in the North Rift Region after he issued vacate orders in the 27 bandit-prone areas in the embattled region.

“We gave the notice after getting intelligence that there were wives and children of the bandits holed up in those caves.

“When we gave the notice, we did not expect the bandits to escape as they had proven themselves to be stubborn,” the CS revealed how the government underrated the bandits.

According to Kindiki, the vacate order was intended for the general public but the bandits saw it as a loophole.

“Criminals took the 24-hour notice to mix with the civilians and escape from the valleys, caves, and gorges that they were hiding in.”

“All the places that were being used as hideouts for bandits, we have moved in and made sure that they have been dominated by security officers,” Kindiki explained.

