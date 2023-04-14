Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Interesting times lie ahead for Kenya after the Kenya Kwanza affiliate party sued the government of President William Ruto over the Zambia maize deal.

The Farmers Party filed a petition at the High Court against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s maize deal with Zambia.

Irungu Nyakera’s party was irked by Linturi’s decision to contract Zambian farmers to carry out large-scale cultivation of maize for export to Kenya.

In the petition, the party termed the action as unreasonable, irrational, and illegal and in gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

The party argued that it is the duty of the country to offer enabling infrastructure for Kenyan farmers to produce food locally.

“The decisions have undermined the principle of leadership requiring that a public office be run in a manner which is consistent with the Constitution of Kenya,” read part of the documents.

The party further argued that the move had implications of denying the Kenyan farmers a livelihood and by extension their right to life.

“The petitioner avers that the impugned decision violates Articles 60 and 69 of the Constitution. It will result in the non-use of land in Kenya in a manner that is amongst other things efficient, productive, and sustainable,” the party argued.

The party pleaded with the High Court to declare the decision by Linturi as well as the memorandum of understanding between Kenya and Zambia to produce maize in Zambia for Export to Kenya as null and void.

“An order that the CS forthwith stops the furtherance of any process towards the implementation of the memorandum of understanding,” the party demanded.

Notably, Attorney General Justin Muturi was also sued in the petition for holding the capacity as the principal legal advisor to the government of Kenya.

Zambia has since blocked any maize exportation to Kenya by virtue of not having enough even for local consumption.

