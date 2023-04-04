Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – More shocking details of DJ Brownskin’s troubled marriage with his late wife Sharon Njeri, who died after ingesting poison, have emerged.

According to the leaked conversation from friends, infidelity was the main cause of their marital problems.

There are allegations that Sharon was battling depression after Brownskin infected her with HIV.

Before she died, she had caught him several times cheating.

It is alleged that she once busted him in her matrimonial bed with her best friend.

On the fateful day Sharon took her own life, Brownskin reportedly arrived home in the morning after spending a night at his side chick’s house along Thika Road.

Check out the screenshots below that reveal more intriguing details of the popular deejay’s troubled marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.