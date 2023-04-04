Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Details have emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta may have played a leading role in brokering a truce between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto and Raila caught Kenyans by surprise on Sunday when they climbed down from their high horses and agreed to dialogue for the sake of the country after months of publicly antagonizing each other

Political analysts and the general public have since credited Uhuru for having engineered the tranquillity between the two political nemeses.

According to political analyst Herman Manyora, Uhuru may have urged the two nemeses to come to the negotiating table.

“There is a high degree that Uhuru was involved in bringing the two leaders together. That could have been achieved through either a physical meeting, telephone, or sending of emissaries,” Manyora remarked.

However, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah refuted claims such a meeting happened.

“I can confirm that Ruto has not met with Raila Odinga or Azimio leadership. He has not even spoken with Raila, leave alone the handshake,” the Kikuyu Member of Parliament (MP) had remarked.

Manyora, however, fiercely defended his belief that Uhuru played a critical role in the truce talks terming Ichung’wah a small fish likely to be left out of the negotiations conferences.

“If they were to meet, would Ichung’wah know? Does he have access to the President’s diary? These politicians must start accepting that they are small people in the picture.”

“You cannot ignore Uhuru and I am suspecting he is the one who played a key role in getting the two together,” Manyora stated on the importance of Uhuru in the Ruto-Raila truce.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Dr. Brian Mutie and Dismas Mokua who agreed that Uhuru played a role in the deal.

