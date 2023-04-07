Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has now revealed why most politicians from the Mount Kenya region are against talks between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Ledama alleged that the politicians are afraid of living in Kenya without Raila and would do anything to sabotage the truce talks.

“The naked truth and reality is that most Kenya Kwanza lieutenants from the mountain led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua do not want any talks and will do everything to sabotage them. Conflict is their only assurance of keeping William Ruto to check.

“Most are afraid of living in Kenya without Raila Odinga. I dare say as most Kenyans do, they pray for Raila daily… so when they hear talks outside parliament they tremble with fear,” he tweeted.

His sentiments come after Raila stated that the decision to use a bi-partisan parliamentary approach for talks might not work effectively.

The ODM leader proposed a National Accord similar to the one used in 2008 between him and late President Mwai Kibaki.

“We want this process to be akin to that Kofi Annan-led. We want it to be a people-driven process,” said Raila.

The new demands have rattled a number of Kenya Kwanza politicians who have termed them unrealistic.

