Saturday, April 1, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to ponder on the assassination attempt on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga during Thursday’s demonstrations, it is now emerging that the assassination plot is in top gear with the help of the big brother, the US.

Speaking in Gem Constituency yesterday during a burial ceremony, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga accused the US government of being complicit in the assassination plot against his brother Raila.

According to Oburu, the US has okayed the assassination of Raila for leading his troops in countrywide demonstrations which are impeding their interests.

This follows the failure of the US government to condemn the attack on Raila’s vehicle on Thursday, where he was fired at with live bullets and the subsequent praise of President William Ruto and his government.

Speaking after the demos, Raila accused President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of sending assassins to take him out for leading anti-government demos.

He credited his armored car for the reason he is still alive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.