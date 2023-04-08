Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto could be broke following delayed salaries for key government institutions, among them Parliament and IEBC.

Reports of the country being broke emerged yesterday after the government failed to pay some of its employees their March salaries.

The government is yet to address the issue. However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, spoke on the matter while attending a meeting with parliamentarians.

During the meeting, the CS expressed that the country was facing financial constraints hampering some of the government’s programmes to reduce the cost of living.

He noted that the matter would be addressed once there were sufficient resources for both recurrent and development expenditures.

However, he intimated that the exact timelines for handling the situation were yet to be known.

“If you are living in this country, you must be knowing the challenges we have with our resources. It is something we have to resolve. We have a resource constraint. There is no money and we have to help ourselves.”

“When we get the money, all will be possible. We have come far and that scarcity will end. We can not say that it will be addressed today or tomorrow, but we will solve that problem,” he stated.

Reports of the country being broke saw Azimio, through the leader of the minority Opiyo Wandayi, call for an audit of government coffers even as a section of MPs claimed that they had also not been paid.

This comes even as Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, went on a spending spree immediately after the election. They have even gone ahead to bloat the government with 50 CASs just to please their friends.

