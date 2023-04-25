Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa would have stopped the controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie in 2018 if only former President Uhuru Kenyatta supported her.

This is after it emerged that Jumwa tried to fight Mackenzie in December 2018 after she discovered some weird activities in his church.

Jumwa threatened to storm the premise over claims of radical teachings that had seen children skip school after they were ‘brainwashed’ to believe that education was ‘satanic’.

CS Jumwa is said to have accused Mackenzie of giving bribes to security agencies to prevent the church from being closed down.

“It is absurd that despite having been arrested about three times and charged, the pastor is still scot-free and continues with his work of radicalising school children,” said Jumwa at a past address.

In a quick rebuttal, Pastor Mackenzie warned CS Jumwa against her plot, vowing to take action against her and other politicians opposed to his religious activities.

The controversial preacher claimed CS Jumwa, then MP for Malindi, was inciting the public against his church, the Good News International.

“If anyone feels offended about my summons and teachings in accordance to the scripture, let them go to court and produce evidence, I am not afraid to serve my god,” he said during a church service.

CS Jumwa had threatened to make her move after a video started making rounds online showing children aged between 6 to 17 years renouncing education which led to public outcry.

In the two-minute video clip, one of the boys is heard responding to a question saying education is ungodly as revealed in the ‘holy scriptures’.

In October 2017, police officers raided the Good News International church and rescued about 93 children, leading to the arrest of Pastor Mackenzie and some church members.

He was later taken to court and charged with promoting radicalisation and teaching children in an unregistered school at his church.

He denied the charges and was released on a Ksh.500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

