Thursday, April 20, 2023 – President William Ruto may have lost the presidency to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga. This is according to the voters that elected him.

A poll released by Tifa Research on Thursday showed that 12% of Kenyans who voted for Ruto believe he did not win.

Further, according to the survey, 14% of Kenyans who voted for the Ruto-Gachagua ticket were not sure that he beat Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

That meant that 26 percent of Kenyans who voted for Ruto in August 9, 2022, presidential election were not sure he would be occupying the State House.

Of those who voted for Raila Odinga, 71% believe that he won the hotly contested presidential election.

Only 14% of Raila supporters believe that Ruto trounced the former prime minister while 15% were not sure.

In total, only 48% of total voters in the country believed that Ruto won the elections despite him being declared as winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The then IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as duly elected president having attained 7,176,141 (50.5 percent) of the total votes while Raila garnered 6,942,930.

Tifa’s research indicated that 37% of voters did not agree with that decision holding to the belief that Ruto did not win fairly.

15% of total voters in Kenya are unsure whether Chebukati made the right decision in declaring Ruto the winner.

The revelation by Tifa Research was made at a time when Azimio was demanding the opening of electoral servers to ascertain if Ruto indeed won the presidency.

