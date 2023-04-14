Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Notorious Venezuelan hackers may be cleaning IEBC servers as we speak to get rid of the evidence of what really transpired during the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, who claimed that Venezuelan hackers were back in the country at the invitation of President William Ruto’s government to tamper with the IEBC servers before the bipartisan talks began.

“We are aware that Venezuelans have been around for the past two weeks to try and tamper with the data in the server. We are on their radar,” Wandayi stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who claimed that the government had brought hackers to tamper with IEBC servers before the bipartisan talks began.

“We know they have brought characters from out of the country yet again to try and tamper with the data but we will be able to detect it when we open the server,” he stated.

At the same time, Wandayi argued that the Kenya Kwanza side was starting the talks on the wrong footing by reducing Raila Odinga’s demands to only IEBC, saying they want talks to be expanded beyond IEBC and beyond Parliament.

“Unless that bipartisan process is opened up to include external players including the church, student unions, workers, youth, women and everybody else, they cannot be allowed to proceed. That is going to be the point of departure. That process can only be an extra-parliamentary process,” he stated during an Azimio la Umoja Town Hall meeting at Ufungamano House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST