Monday, April 24, 2023 – A whistleblower has divulged shocking details about popular preacher Ezekiel Odiero, who runs a mega-church at Maveuni in Kilifi County.

According to the whistleblower, Pastor Paul Mackenzie whose cultic church has shocked the nation is a close friend of Pastor Ezekiel.

When Mackenzie closed his church and moved to Shakahola village, he reportedly sold his TV station and some of his cars to Pastor Ezekiel.

The whistleblower further alleged that sick people are dying daily at Pastor Ezekiel’s church in Mavueni and their bodies secretly dumped in a nearby mortuary.

The management of the mortuary reportedly complained to Pastor Ezekiel that they are collecting a lot of bodies at the church.

Pastor Ezekiel is well-protected by the county Governor because he is a member of the church.

The popular preacher has also been distributing his alleged anointed water to patients at Kilifi County Hospital and convincing them to stop taking medicine.

Most of the patients end up dying after following Pastor Ezekiel’s instructions blindly.

Read the shocking revelations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.