Friday, 28 April 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church is in more trouble after detectives established that he has been secretly dumping bodies in Shakahola forest through the help of the controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

According to reports, Odero was taking bodies of sick people who died in his church seeking healing to the nearby Milele Funeral Home.

However, the funeral home differed with the preacher after the number of bodies increased, forcing him to seek Mackenzie’s help.

He would secretly ferry the bodies to the Shakahola forest where graves were recently discovered by security agencies.

Ezekiel and Mackenzie are friends.

In 2020, Pastor Ezekiel Odero is said to have entered into a sale agreement with Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie to buy the latter’s television licence, Times Television Channel for Sh3 Million.

According to police, Ezekiel paid Sh500,000 and began operating the channel.

However, Ezekiel failed to clear the balance, and as such the channel is still owned by Mackenzie.

