Monday, April 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has revealed that former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is currently in a secret meeting with four Venezuelans and the Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba.

In a statement, ODM stated that the meeting is being held at Maasai Mara Lodge to temper with the IEBC servers and get rid of the evidence.

“We have information that four Venezuelans led by Jose Carmago are in the country to tamper with IEBC Kenya servers. We have information that they have met with CA CEO Ezra Chiloba and the former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati… they are now at Maasai Mara Lodge,” the ODM Party said in a tweet.

The arrival of four Venezuelans first emerged yesterday when Raila addressed a rally in Kamukunji.

He described them as “mercenaries” who have been detailed to tamper with the IEBC server to erase any evidence that he won the polls with 8.1 million.

He said the Venezuelans are being moved from one hotel to another as they keep smoking them out from their hideout.

“The mercenaries who tampered with the servers led by Jose Camargo came here. And they are still here. They were living in a Kileleshwa hotel but when they learnt we had smoked them out they were moved to Karen. They have now been taken to Maasai Mara. They are four people,” Raila said at a rally in Kamkunji on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST