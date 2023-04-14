Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – News reaching our desk has indicated that goons that raided former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm and stole sheep worth more than Sh70 million have started returning them for fear of being cursed.

According to Northlands City farm security Manager Patrick Masinde, they had recovered 18 Dorper sheep stolen from the property during a raid on March 27.

He noted that the goons used cars to drop off the sheep near the farm’s fence along the Eastern Bypass.

To avoid arrests and detection, those who returned the sheep reportedly sped off immediately after the drop-off.

Some goons opted to drop the sheep at the gate of police stations near the farm. So far, 18 sheep worth Ksh900,000 have been returned.

Masinde noted that the police would then call representatives from the Kenyatta family farm to identify the sheep through special marks. For instance, on Wednesday, unknown individuals dropped off five sheep near Dandora Police Station.

However, despite recovering the sheep, the security manager noted that the returned sheep were in poor condition.

“We are optimistic about the process so far; we have since recovered 18 sheep. Since these are not traditional breeds that feed anyhow,” Masinde stated.

He, therefore, called on those who had the remaining sheep to return them to the farm for them to be attended to.

Masinde added that they were looking for a peaceful resolution to recover the over 1000 Dorper sheep.

During the March 27 raid, 1400 sheep were stolen and the goons cut down an unknown number of trees and set the rest on fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST