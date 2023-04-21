Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga was poised to win the 2022 election but threw it away after he failed to listen.

According to Raila’s Chief agent in the 2022 General Election, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, the former Prime Minister had the backing of the majority of foreign powers, with diplomats feeding him intel.

However, Kanchory, in his tell-it-all memoir, Why Baba Is Not the 5th, argues that Raila ignored the warning and any intelligence about the election, especially on the IEBC and the possible rigging of elections.

“Some of the warnings on IEBC that Baba ignored reportedly came from highly-placed sources at some of the top foreign missions.

“This is why it is hard to believe that there was a general conspiracy against Baba among the international community,” Kanchory wondered why Raila alleged that foreign powers backed Ruto.

Kanchory lamented about Raila’s lackluster and constant dismissiveness, which may have caused some of the foreign powers to shift their allegiance.

His efforts to warn Raila several times were also reportedly thwarted by Odinga’s close allies, including Junet Mohamed (Suna East MP)

At one time, Kanchory even used former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to implore Raila to address key grievances, but the former Prime Minister allegedly declined to lend the two a listening ear.

That, paired with Raila’s inability to reach out, opened a window of opportunity for Kenya Kwanza candidate Ruto, a serial opportunist.

Kanchory, a seasoned lawyer, added that the recent developments in the country hinted that Ruto reached out to foreign nations and allegedly signed a deal that saw him assume power.

He argued that if Odinga had the skill to reach out, a skill he defined as soft power, then it would have made a difference in several areas, including the IEBC and the Supreme Court.

