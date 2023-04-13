Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged indicating that even the United Nations does not trust President William Ruto.

According to the UN leaked files, United Nations Deputy Secretary General (SG) Amina Mohammed described Ruto as ruthless and untrustworthy.

Mohammed said all these awful things about Ruto to her boss, Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The conversation happened in a February meeting between the two UN bosses.

In the leaked documents, Mohammed confessed to Guterres that Ruto is ruthless and that she doesn’t trust him even a little bit.

This comes even as Mohammed met Ruto at State House on October 5, 2022, where they discussed the impact of climate change.

The new revelation is bound to cause jitters as Kenya is one of the four countries in the world with United Nations Headquarters.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Gigiri, Nairobi.

This revelation counters US President Joe Biden’s trust in Ruto and his administration.

In a letter dated February 6 by US Ambassador Meg Whitman to Biden’s Advisory Council of Doing Business in Africa, she described Ruto as a smart and reforms-oriented man.

In the letter, Whitman outlined Ruto’s peace-making efforts in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

