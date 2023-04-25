Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – There was drama at 4th Parklands Avenue in Nairobi where the President Escort team resides, after heavy gunfire was exchanged in broad daylight.

Shocked neighbours secretly recorded the videos showing heavily armed men believed to be part of the President’s escort team exchanging gunfire with their rivals.

They were trying to force their way into what looked like a residential property but barriers had been erected, leading to a tussle.

“Fungua bana,” a man dressed in a black sharp suit mostly worn by the President’s security team was heard saying while firing shots.

Although it is not clear what transpired, the scene looked ugly.

It could also be just a normal exercise drill to test their preparedness.

A Presidential escort car could be seen in the video and sirens were heard blazing as the tussle ensued.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.