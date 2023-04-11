Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, David Ndii, seems to be on the verge of despair in defending the Kenya Kwanza government.

This is after he painted a grim picture while responding to critics, saying the government could throw in the towel – admit defeat.

Venting on his social media pages, Ndii responded to a communication expert who advised President William Ruto’s government to start by freezing all payments and benefits to those at the top if it was too broke to pay salaries.

“We should start by freezing all payments and benefits… including anyone with Honourable or His Excellency in front of their name, as well as all senior government officials. Then sit back and watch how quickly they solve the crisis,” the expert suggested.

“Or throw in the towel,” Ndii suggested, with his statement prompting more critics to claim that he was so straightforward with a grappling government and was putting his role in jeopardy.

However, he defended himself from claims that he was too open, arguing that he was truthful and painting the real picture of the economy.

