Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Former Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo became the latest victim of banditry after armed men raided his home located next to a police station in Laikipia North, and made away with 17 camels as was the case at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City where goons made away with sheep worth Sh70 million as police watched from a distant.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Kaparo revealed that a 58-year-old man was also attacked by a group of 20 men.

This comes amid the ongoing operation by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the police.

“All this is happening at a time when we are being told that there is an operation to end banditry in this area.”

“We are all getting reports on TV and Radio but we have not seen any officers here. That man did not commit any crime, he was just doing his job,” Ole Kaparo stated.

Kaparo blamed the government for the rising cases of insecurity in the area, stating that the continuous threats from the Ministry of Interior were empowering bandits.

“They have been enabled by empty threats from the government and they will continue to attack and kill us.”

“We want to ask the government that if you do not have any power or intention to deal with this issue, please stop threatening these bandits because they will continue killing us,” he explained.

Locals led by Wilfred Legei called on the government to deploy more security officers in the region.

Legei stated that the attack on the home of the former speaker was a red flag since it is domiciled within the town next to a police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST