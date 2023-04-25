Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – A multi-agency team involved in the search and rescue operation of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s cultic church’s followers faced hurdles after some of the starving survivors refused to be rescued from Shakahola forest.

A video shared by renowned human rights activist Hussein Khalid on Twitter showed a defiant woman saying she wants to starve to death.

She was malnourished and appeared very weak.

Khalid said the bizarre incident shocked him.

“I have many years’ experience in the human rights field but nothing prepares you for a case of hundreds on a mass suicide spree. Refusing even help to save their lives. Wanting so much to die and ‘ascend to heaven’. How were all these people convinced to do this???” he tweeted.

A full-scale investigation has been launched into the Good News International Church and its leader since police stormed the forest at Shakahola and discovered the first bodies last week.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.