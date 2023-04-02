Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Popular Kenyan disc jockey, DJ Brownskin, is on the spot after he filmed his wife taking her own life.

Although Brownskin’s wife died last year in July, a shocking video of the events that led to her death surfaced recently.

When she died, he took to his social media pages and emotionally mourned her.

However, he did not reveal the cause of her death.

It is now emerging that she took her own life as he watched.

In the video, Brownskin’s late wife is heard saying goodbye to their kids soon after taking poison.

After she collapsed, the deejay called their house help and instructed her to give her milk.

However, efforts to save her life were futile.

She died in her husband’s arms.

Netizens have urged DCI to arrest the deejay.

Watch the shocking video.

It is worth noting that Dj Brownskin and his wife looked like a perfect couple on social media.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.