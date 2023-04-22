Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 22 April 2023 – A lady died on Friday night after she was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend at a Chicken Inn outlet in Kitengela town.

According to sources, the deceased lady and the murder suspect were employees at the fast-food restaurant.

It is said that the lady, aged 22, had reported for work as the man, aged 25, skipped to enjoy his off day.

He stormed the restaurant armed with a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

He alleged that she was cheating on him with another man.

He tried escaping after committing the heinous act but he was cornered by onlookers.

They descended on him and beat him to a pulp.

Police rushed to the scene and rescued him.

“It happened last night at the Chicken Inn shop that adjoins the Kobil filling station. The suspect was in a relationship with the lady, and they were both working there.

“He was on his off day but went to their workplace on suspicion his lady was cheating. He descended on her, but the public could not let him go,” an eyewitness revealed.

The suspect was rushed to the Kitengela Sub-County Hospital for medical attention under police watch.

See photos and video.

Whats not going on in kitengela chicken inn pic.twitter.com/T009eFXzet — fhyloh_beng (@FhylohBeng) April 21, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.