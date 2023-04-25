Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – Police in Naivasha have arrested a man who assaulted his stepson.

The boy’s mother reported the matter to the police and said that she left her 5-year-old son with her husband and when she returned home from work, she found him with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect beat the boy and burnt him on the buttocks using a hot sufuria

He also squeezed his genital organs severely.

The child is admitted to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital.

