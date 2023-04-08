Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Motorists were treated to a dramatic scene after a lady attempted to jump out of her boyfriend’s speeding car along the busy Eldoret-Nairobi highway.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened a few metres from Burntforest.

The jilted lady opened the door and attempted to jump out of the speeding vehicle after an argument.

Motorists who were driving behind the couple could be heard hooting as they witnessed the dramatic scene.

The car stopped by the roadside and when concerned motorists and boda boda riders went to see what was happening, the couple told them to keep off their private affairs.

Initially, it was thought that the lady was trying to jump out of the vehicle after being kidnapped.

Watch video.

