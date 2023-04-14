Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – A 35-year-old Kenyan woman is currently being detained by Hong Kong authorities for smuggling 1 kilogram of cocaine into the Chinese city.

She had concealed the drugs inside her body.

The 67 pellets that were recovered are estimated to be worth HK$900,000 (approx. Ksh.15.4 million).

She was arrested on April 9 at the Hong Kong International Airport as she arrived in the Chinese city from Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

Customs officers got suspicious and picked the woman for inspection before escorting her to a local hospital for examination.

As she waited to be examined, she allegedly excreted the suspected drugs, leading to her arrest.

She was charged at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on April 11 with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug into Hong Kong.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of HK$5 million (around Ksh.85 million) and life imprisonment.

See the photo of the drugs that were recovered.

