Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 14, 2023 – President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizer programme has been rocked by a scandal that is now threatening the existence of the programme.

This is after it emerged that the company that was awarded the tender is involved in suspicious transactions that have raised alarm among financial sector regulators.

Mashambani Farm Inputs Eldoret Ltd was awarded a Sh10.2 billion tender to supply fertiliser to the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), but regulators have since raised questions over the cash movements and documents presented to support some of the out-sized transactions.

From large and unexplained cash withdrawals after payments from KNTC to seemingly altered documents supporting big money transactions, the firm has caught the eye of agencies tasked with blocking the movement of illicit funds.

The Financial Reporting Centre, the agency that tracks illicit money, and the Central Bank of Kenya, which regulates the banking sector, are combing through the firm’s activities over the past three months.

The monitoring of the accounts is intended to confirm whether State officials colluded with the company’s directors to embezzle billions of taxpayers’ funds through the fertiliser subsidy programme.

Mashambani Farm Inputs in January signed a contract with KNTC that will see it supply 112,700 metric tonnes of various fertilisers.

But barely three weeks after the contract was signed, Mashambani received part payment from KNTC. Shortly afterward, the firm sent over Sh320 million to an individual identified as Mr. Alfred Rono.

In declaration forms for the funds’ transfer, Mashambani claimed the money was for the purchase of packaging bags.

However, this is an anomaly as the fertiliser comes already packaged.

Mashambani may spend over Sh2 billion on packaging bags for the duration of its supply deal, raising questions as to why such a huge amount would be used on a redundant item.

When contacted, Mashambani proprietor George Kibet denied that the firm purchased packaging bags.

He also denied that Mashambani is packaging fertilisers, saying, no local company has the capacity to package such an amount of fertiliser.

The Kenyan DAILY POST