Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – There was drama after a contractor stormed a Government institution and stripped naked while demanding his dues.

He secured a tender with the Government but he is yet to receive money after completing the project.

In the video, the seemingly depressed man is heard saying that the World Bank has already released money to the Government but he has not been paid.

“Why can’t you pay? Where is the permanent secretary?’’ the man lamented and almost broke down into tears.

The heartbreaking video has sparked reactions on Twitter, with many people sympathizing with him.

A Twitter user revealed that he works in his company where he is the director and they are yet to receive their salaries.

“I am one of his employees. It’s very painful when you work but you are not paid. He is our Director,’’ he wrote.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.