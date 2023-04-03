Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Anthony Joshua and IFL TV sports presenter Laura Woods flirted up a storm in a new interview.

The heavyweight boxer secured another win on Saturday following his bout with American opponent Franklin, claiming the victory thanks to a unanimous decision from the judges.

Following the win, Joshua was in a particularly relaxed mood in his dressing room after his success.

TalkSport presenter Laura, 35, took over iFL TV from its co-founder Kugan Cassius, who usually conducts the interviews, and sat in the hot seat next to AJ.

Anthony Joshua clearly had eyes for Laura all throughout their cosy chat, with the two sitting close together on the sofa with barely an inch between them.

At the start of the interview, Joshua told the broadcaster he’s been ‘keeping tabs’ on her career.

‘What do you think of my career then?’ Laura cheekily asked, to which Anthony replied ever-so smoothly: ‘I think it’s blossomed amazingly… just like you.’

He also told Laura the reason Kugan prefers to stay behind the camera is because ‘he’s not as pretty as you are. He’s got a face for radio’, adding a hearty laugh for good measure.

The boxer seemed pretty impressed with Laura’s intellect and at one point remarked: ‘You’re sharp.’

When she asked who his dream date would be, Anthony confessed while staring longingly at the presenter: ‘You.’

However, he quipped: ‘I know Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea defender) has beaten me to it,’ referring to Laura’s equally flirtatious interview with Loftus-Cheek.

Laura reassured Joshua: ‘No, it’s fine. There’s no competition.’

Anthony then turned the tables and began interviewing Laura, asking: ‘Are you taken? Are you in a relationship?’ to which she confirmed she was single.

Joshua then explained that he’s also single as he’s ‘too focused on work’, prompting Laura to note they have ‘so much in common’.

‘With boxing I never wanted to commit as I didn’t want to go training and I’m busy arguing with my missus and my head’s not in the game, so I just decided to keep my head where it needs to be,’ he explained.

‘If I start a brand new relationship, it’s all that expectation. You’ve got to go through the lovey-dovey stage – “babe, I’ll call you when I get back”. I’ll be honest, not right now. It would have been better to have been with someone from the get-go, someone who gets with me now might not understand I don’t want to [talk after training].’

The chemistry between Laura and Anthony didn’t go unnoticed as fans on social media were convinced a romance is on the way.

A fan wrote; “She wants the D”

Another commented on social media: ‘I have never watched such a sexually heated interview with Laura and AJ before deep it. Look at how much space there is in the couch and she’s up in his grill. He even spread his legs so their thighs are touching.’

‘The way he is looking at Laura , she is his celebrity crush at the moment,’ another chimed in.