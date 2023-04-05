Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – DJ Brownskin’s late wife Sharon Njeri reportedly fell into depression after she found out that her best friend Angel Wawira was secretly meeting her husband for sexual escapades.

According to a friend who knows the late Njeri well, she trusted Angel with her secrets and would run to her whenever her marriage was in turmoil.

However, she did not know that Angel was bedding her husband until she caught them red-handed in her matrimonial bed.

It is alleged that Angel started cohabiting with DJ Brownskin after Sharon died.

Listen to Sharon’s friend telling it all on Tiktok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.