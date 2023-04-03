Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Shakira was seen looking tearful at the airport as she bid farewell to her friends and family before leaving Barcelona for good, following her split from Gerard Pique.

The Colombian singer, 46, is moving to Miami after reportedly being served an “eviction notice” by her ex Gerard Pique’s dad, Joan Pique.

According to the Spanish press, the singer received an email from Pique’s dad on March 13, asking her to vacate the former couple’s home by April 30 or pay compensation.

The house, where Shakira famously installed a witch on the balcony in an apparent jibe at Pique’s mum who lives next-door, is said to have been owned by the former couple before Joan Pique became the sole shareholder, following his son’s split with the singer.

Pique, 35, is now dating 24-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Looking tearful in the airport dressed in double-denim, Shakira hugged her friends and family before making her way onto her private jet.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was accompanied by her two sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, who are rumoured to be starting school in America on April 11.

On Sunday, April 2, Shakira took to Twitter to announce her departure, saying: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.

“Today we start a new chapter in the search for our happiness.

“Thanks to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.

“Thanks to my Spanish fans who have always protected me with their love and loyalty.”

She added as she shared a photo of a wing of the plane as she left the Catalan capital:

“But things are not always how we dreamed them.

“At times we run but we don’t arrive.

“Never doubt that I’m going to be here.”