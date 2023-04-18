Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Group of 7 wealthy nations (G7) foreign ministers said Russia would be met with “severe consequences” for any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, and that those supporting Russia in Ukraine would face “severe costs.”

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences,” a communique issued Tuesday April 18, by the ministers said.

“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” it said. “We reiterate our call on third parties to cease assistance to Russia’s war, or face severe costs.”

The group also strongly condemned Russia’s “widespread use of information manipulation and disinformation” to gain support for its war against Ukraine.

It also said the group of ministers support “exploring the creation” of an international tribunal based in Ukraine’s judicial system to prosecute crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the communique said.

The communique comes as G7 foreign ministers wrap up three days of talks on Tuesday in the central Japanese town of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.