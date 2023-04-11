Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director, Sarah Kabu, has sparked reactions on social media after she was pictured looking uneasy as her husband Simon Kabu shared a light moment with Betty Kyallo, during Akothee’s glamorous wedding held at Windsor Hotel.

Netizens took to social media to troll Sarah and alleged that she is insecure, despite calling herself the President of Goat Wives.

Simon’s appetite for beautiful women is well-known and this might be part of the reason why she felt insecure as her husband interacted with Betty Kyallo.

Last year, Sarah walked out of her marriage with Simon and accused him of infidelity.

They later mended fences.

See the photos that have set tongues wagging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.