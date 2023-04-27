Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – A video of some self-acclaimed big boys mixing some items in a bid to get high is trending online.

The young boys were seen mixing milk with some alcoholic energy drinks in a bowl.

The caption “big boys flex, only legends will understand” was attached to the video.

Watch below