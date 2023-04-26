Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – One of American television personality, Nick Cannon’s baby mamas, DJ Abby De La Rosa, has said that seeing him with his other babies’ mothers is a “turn on” for her.

She disclosed this during Monday’s episode of “The Daily Cannon”. She recalled meeting the “Masked Singer” host while he did a “dope ass DJ set”, adding that “he had one of his other baby mamas there at the same time.”

When the 32-year-old clarified that she’s “got love for all the women” Cannon has kids with, co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe asked whether she feels “even a little bit” of jealousy over Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi or LaNisha Cole.

Abby responded by saying;

“For me … because I am so calm and chill, what it will do for me is turn me on a little bit. I get a little jealous, but then at the same time, it’s just like, you know, this is my baby daddy.”

When Bledsoe observed that De La Rosa looks “in so deep” and clearly “loves the s–t out of” Cannon, the former Real 92.3 host exclaimed, “No!”

However, Cannon chimed in to agree that De La Rosa giving him a mango slice when she wanted the fruit for herself was a sign of love.

The pair were first linked in April 2021 when De La Rosa identified the “All That” alum as the father of her twin babies on the way. Zion and Zillion, now 1, arrived two months later, followed by their 5-month-old sister, Beautiful, in November 2022.

Cannon welcomed son Zen that same month with Alyssa Scott. Nearly one year after the little one lost his battle to brain cancer in December 2022, the model gave birth to daughter Halo, now 4 months.

The actor is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Carey, as well as son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 7 months, with Bell.