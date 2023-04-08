Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stand on the bipartisan talks with President William Ruto’s administration through the Parliament.

Speaking during the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting in Machakos County on Thursday, Raila revealed that Uhuru was in support of the coalition’s stand on the bipartisan talks with the government.

According to Raila, the former Head of State had full confidence in the process.

At the same time, Raila indicated that Uhuru was unable to attend the meeting given that he had other engagements.

He expressed that the Azimo chairman had desired to meet with his allies.

“I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta, he wanted to come but he was unable. He said he will support whatever resolution we will make today,” he stated.

Uhuru missed the Azimio PG alongside former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who also sent his apologies.

At the meeting, the coalition maintained that they would engage with the government side on a number of issues they wanted to be addressed, including the cost of living and the audit of the 2022 General Election.

“The point of reference shall be lowering the cost of unga and electricity, audit of IEBC servers used before, during and after the 2022 elections, reviewing the dismissal of the IEBC four, and for the government to consider restructuring IEBC by devolving its structures,” he stated.

Further, Raila maintained that they would resume demonstrations if the Kenya Kwanza faction did not demonstrate goodwill in the talks.

