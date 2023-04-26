Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – The wife of one of the victims of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s cultic church has revealed how the rogue pastor turned her husband into something she could not believe or recognize.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Nancy Wanjiru said her Akorino husband by the name Karanja Kagunya changed for the worse after meeting Pastor Mackenzie.

She revealed that her husband would get strange calls in the wee hours of the night and would run to the sitting room to receive them. Besides, he became harsh towards her.

“My husband would receive a phone call every night at 3:00 am and would wake up and go to the living room and start praying. He also became so harsh to me,” noted Wanjiru.

However, things turned from bad to worse when her husband abruptly packed a suitcase and shifted base to Shakahola to be close to Pastor Mackenzie.

She noted that the experience changed their family especially when Kagunya exhibited peculiar behaviours after returning from his trip.

“He took a suitcase full of clothes. From that day, he would come to visit multiple times in 2020. From August 2021, he appeared different, having removed his turban and exhibited strange behaviours,” Wanjiru stated.

Two years later, Wanjiru noted that her husband indicated that he sought to travel to Malindi to attend a seminar. Since then, the family is yet to hear from him.

