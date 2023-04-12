Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – An illegal consignment of cigarettes worth over Sh30 Million believed to have been smuggled into the country, was impounded yesterday by a multi-agency team of detectives based at the Economic & Commercial Crimes Unit and KRA officials.

The consignment comprising over 20,000 packets of popular Supermatch and Palma Safari cigarettes brands was seized by the undercover team posing as potential clients at a residential house along Riara Road, near Shra Engineering in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

Also recovered during the operation were assorted counterfeit stamps from the Kenya Revenue Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority as well as empty cigarette cartons labeled British American Tobacco (BAT), Kenya, and Supermatch.

One suspect identified as Veronicah Njeri Kariuki was arrested and detained at Muthaiga police station, where she is assisting detectives with investigations before being arraigned in court.

The total tax lost through the smuggled cigarettes is estimated at Sh18 Million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.